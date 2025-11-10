Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $648.85 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $668.65 and its 200-day moving average is $705.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

