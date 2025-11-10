S&CO Inc. Sells 42,702 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.13 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

