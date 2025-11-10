Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $6.02 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

