Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.