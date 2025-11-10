Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price target (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $447.05 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.42 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.31 and its 200 day moving average is $535.61.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

