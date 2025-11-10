DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stock Holdings Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,318 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $204.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Guggenheim upgraded DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.62.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 825,277 shares of company stock valued at $205,015,591 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

