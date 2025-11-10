RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

