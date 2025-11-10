AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a £150 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.
AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £145 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £138.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Insider Transactions at AstraZeneca
In other AstraZeneca news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £115.12, for a total value of £1,100,892.56. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.