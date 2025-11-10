Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 170 to GBX 150 in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Essentra from GBX 170 to GBX 160 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.75.

Essentra stock opened at GBX 93.30 on Monday. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 88.53 and a 1 year high of GBX 174.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £266.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

