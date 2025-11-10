International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 630 at Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 620 to GBX 630 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.33.

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 377.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210 and a 1-year high of GBX 429.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.29.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

