CRH (LON:CRH) Given New £105 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from £105.04 to £105 in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CRH from GBX 8,682 to £103.86 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £104.43.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
