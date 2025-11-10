CRH (LON:CRH) Given New £105 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from £105.04 to £105 in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CRH from GBX 8,682 to £103.86 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £104.43.

CRH stock opened at GBX 8,660 on Monday. CRH has a 12-month low of GBX 5,748 and a 12-month high of GBX 9,160. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,636.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,696.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

