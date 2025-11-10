Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35, Zacks reports. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Global Ship Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Global Ship Lease Stock Performance
NYSE:GSL opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.
Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on GSL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
