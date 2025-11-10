WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.36%.
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance
Shares of WHF opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.79. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.51.
WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 1,026.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WhiteHorse Finance
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.