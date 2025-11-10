BARK (NYSE:BARK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. BARK updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.87. BARK has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BARK by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 230,131 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in BARK by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 177,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,029 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in BARK by 150.7% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 410,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 246,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in BARK by 58.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BARK shares. Wall Street Zen cut BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BARK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

