Chardan Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNPR. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jones Trading raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $115.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monopar Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $35,000,066.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,573.86. This trade represents a 66.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 140.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121,729 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

