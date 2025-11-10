Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.