Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $126.60 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $131.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

