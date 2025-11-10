Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 5.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 57.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $185.07 on Monday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

