Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 7.3%

CGC opened at $1.17 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 68.53% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.The firm had revenue of $47.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, CEO Luc Mongeau purchased 27,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,509.76. The trade was a 3.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $29,456.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 368,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,169.12. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock valued at $84,373. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 275,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 145,547 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 249.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 322,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

