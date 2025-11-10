Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) vs. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Financial Comparison

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and Raiffeisen Bank International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $63.85 billion 2.41 $13.61 billion $0.94 11.01 Raiffeisen Bank International $15.33 billion 0.77 $1.25 billion $0.71 12.70

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raiffeisen Bank International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander and Raiffeisen Bank International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 1 3 1 2.67 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 17.90% 11.92% 0.71% Raiffeisen Bank International -0.56% 2.89% 0.30%

Dividends

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Banco Santander pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products. In addition, it offers corporate and investment banking services; and digital payment solutions. Further, it offers online banking and financial services to retail, business, institutional, corporate, private banking and university customers and clients. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano SA and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in February 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

