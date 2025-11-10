CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $127.44 on Monday. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $121.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,713,584.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,704.37. This represents a 17.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $918,979.74. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,157. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

