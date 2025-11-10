Scienture (SCNX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) is one of 248 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Scienture to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienture and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scienture $128,202.00 $9.07 million -0.27 Scienture Competitors $30.17 billion $57.36 million 3.48

Scienture’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scienture. Scienture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scienture has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienture’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.7% of Scienture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Scienture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scienture and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienture -10,364.22% -24.47% -19.30% Scienture Competitors -19,411.49% -96.06% -16.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scienture and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienture 1 0 0 0 1.00 Scienture Competitors 1956 3689 9728 395 2.54

As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 74.68%. Given Scienture’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienture has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Scienture rivals beat Scienture on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Scienture

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

