Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Purchased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 1.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 78.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $144.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,333 shares of company stock worth $5,075,189. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

