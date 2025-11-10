McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.15.

McKesson Stock Down 0.9%

MCK stock opened at $850.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson has a 52 week low of $558.13 and a 52 week high of $867.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $724.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

