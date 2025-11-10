Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8%

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.