Analyzing Aimei Health Technology (AFJK) and Its Rivals

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aimei Health Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimei Health Technology N/A -95.88% 3.06% Aimei Health Technology Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aimei Health Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimei Health Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aimei Health Technology Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Aimei Health Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aimei Health Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

45.6% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aimei Health Technology N/A $2.55 million 54.35 Aimei Health Technology Competitors $40.24 million -$18.54 million 92.69

Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aimei Health Technology. Aimei Health Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Aimei Health Technology has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aimei Health Technology competitors beat Aimei Health Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

