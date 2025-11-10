Head to Head Analysis: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Carmell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $319,000.00 0.00 -$12.87 million ($14.69) N/A Carmell $32,839.00 348.22 -$15.44 million ($0.46) -1.19

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell. Carmell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A N/A N/A Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Motus GI and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motus GI beats Carmell on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Carmell

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.