Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,601,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,711,000 after buying an additional 226,649 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,821,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,019,000 after acquiring an additional 209,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,181,000 after purchasing an additional 260,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

