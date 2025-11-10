CoreCivic’s (CXW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jones Trading

Jones Trading reissued their buy rating on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXW. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $16.90 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $580.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,351.96. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $476,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,139.62. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,545. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CoreCivic by 361.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 987,375 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $18,186,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $10,629,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 907,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 452,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

