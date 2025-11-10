Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 403,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,710,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Valence8 US LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 417,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

