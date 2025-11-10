Fountainhead AM LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 120,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,161,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

