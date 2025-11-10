Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,869,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $2,969,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,837,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,040. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $146.44 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

