Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3,528.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,388.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.