Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,525 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $349,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,514 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,827,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,613,000 after purchasing an additional 476,127 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,722,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,684,000 after buying an additional 485,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Carlyle Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,604,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,945,000 after buying an additional 441,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CG opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%. Analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

