Masco Corporation $MAS Stake Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,789,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,535 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Masco were worth $372,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Masco by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.