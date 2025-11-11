iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Purchased by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

