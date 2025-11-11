FY2026 EPS Forecast for Thermon Group Boosted by Analyst

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business had revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS.

THR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

THR stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.06. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

