Boston Partners Sells 132,400 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $288,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $282.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $287.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.01.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.