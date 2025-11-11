Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cascade Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $445.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.82, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

