Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,350,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,698,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DFAS opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

