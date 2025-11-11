Cascade Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,938 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,502,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after buying an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,178,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $417.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $426.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.59 and a 200-day moving average of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.