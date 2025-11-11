Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $400.77 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.09 and a 200-day moving average of $515.25.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.14.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

