Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $972.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $837.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,710.96. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,037 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.20.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

