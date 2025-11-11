Boston Partners Has $413.81 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Boston Partners boosted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $413,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius Research upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,370 shares of company stock worth $50,143,516 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $349.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

