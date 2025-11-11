Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 10.5% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $43,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 116,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $75.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

