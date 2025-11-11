Boston Partners Has $386.64 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,926,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,760 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $386,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $154.37 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on J. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

