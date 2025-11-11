Boston Partners Takes $533.49 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,507,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE COF opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

