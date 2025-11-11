What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:CSH FY2026 Earnings?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

