What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:CSH FY2026 Earnings?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Separately, Cormark upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.