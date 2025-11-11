Boston Partners Grows Position in Wabtec $WAB

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,786 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wabtec were worth $470,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec stock opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 2,100 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $419,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,141.50. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

