Boston Partners Has $577.08 Million Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Boston Partners grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,188,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Textron were worth $577,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after buying an additional 433,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,838,000 after buying an additional 120,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after acquiring an additional 626,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

